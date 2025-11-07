Kraken Defenseman Ryker Evans Will Accompany Team On Road Trip

Although he is still on the injured reserve, Ryker Evans will accompany the Seattle Kraken on their two-game road trip.

The Kraken will take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday and the Dallas Stars on Sunday, and could be welcoming back their 23-year-old defenseman.

Evans skated with Cale Fleury at practice on Thursday, but coach Lane Lambert wasn't able to confirm whether Evans will be in the lineup. Josh Mahura and Jamie Oleksiak skated with each other, and the pair have played in all 13 games.

Up front, the Kraken appeared to make one change, swapping out Jani Nyman for Ben Meyers. With the move, Meyers took fourth-line center duties with Tye Kartye and Eeli Tolvanen on his wings, while Berkly Catton moved to the top line left wing with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

Catton could be skating in his final game with the Kraken this season. Saturday's contest will be his ninth game of the regular season, and the Kraken have to decide whether to return him to the WHL or keep him with the team and burn a year of his entry-level contract.

Kraken Defenseman Skates In Regular Practice Jersey

Ryker Evans ditches the non-contact jersey, and Freddy Gaudreau skates for the first time since his injury as the Seattle Kraken slowly begin to near full health.