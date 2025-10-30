Kraken's Berkly Catton Is Making A Strong Case To Stick Around

Berkly Catton has recorded three assists in five games, looking confident and making an impact in limited minutes, but will he remain with the Seattle Kraken beyond his nine-game tryout?

After Catton plays his ninth game with the Kraken, Seattle will have a choice to make. Keep him in the NHL and burn a year of his entry-level contract, or send him back to the WHL's Spokane Chiefs.

Now past the halfway mark of this so-called tryout, Catton has done his fair share to prove he should remain with the big club.

Catton's on-ice analytics are strong to start the season, among the best on the team. According to Natural Stat Trick, at 5-on-5, Catton has the second-highest expected goals percentage of 53.05 percent, the fourth-highest high-danger chances percentage, and the Kraken are outscoring their opponents 3-0.

Catton has done this while averaging just 13:53 of ice time a night. The 19-year-old has skated in one game where his ice time exceeded 18:00, and just two games where he exceeded 14:00. Like Shane Wright did previously, they find ways to contribute in limited minutes, and as they continue to mature, they'll earn additional ice time.

The one issue Catton is currently facing is when the Kraken are healthy; has he done enough to warrant staying in the lineup and with the team? The Kraken are currently without Kaapo Kakko, Jared McCann and Freddy Gaudreau. Catton is currently occupying McCann's spot on the top line, and when he returns, that role will return to McCann. Kakko will then occupy another spot in the top six, which would force Catton into a bottom-six role, something he isn't equipped to do at this point in his career.

It's a difficult decision for the Kraken to make. On one hand, sending him back to the WHL will allow him to play a lot of hockey and dominate, but he's proven to be too skilled for the league. On the other hand, keeping him in the NHL and not playing him the minutes he requires could stunt his development.

One thing that Catton has shown so far is that he has all the makings of a future NHL star. The organization's job is to decipher where it is best for his development.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.