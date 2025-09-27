Kraken Make Next Wave Of Cuts; AHL Roster Begins To Take Shape

The Seattle Kraken have announced their second wave of roster cuts, assigning several players to their AHL roster.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds training camp will begin soon, and now they'll have a clearer view of what their roster will look like.

Among the forwards assigned to the Firebirds are Jagger Firkus, Jacob Melanson and Logan Morrison, who all showed strong flashes in their pre-season minutes. Firkus notched one goal in his three games, while Morrison finished with a goal and an assist in two games. Melanson failed to put up any points, but the 22-year-old did everything asked of him as a bottom-six skater. He played at a high pace and used his body to play a physically involved game.

On the backend, Tyson Jugnauth highlights the defenders assigned to the Firebirds. Jugnauth was outstanding on the defensive end in his first pre-season game and recorded a goal against the Vancouver Canucks last night.

Nikke Kokko, the club's highly touted goaltending prospect, will return to the Firebirds for his second season with the team, looking to continue to improve on the positive numbers he put up in his rookie season.

Kraken Reassign Six Players To Their Junior Clubs

The Seattle Kraken have reassigned six players to their junior clubs, highlighted by 2025 first-round pick Jake O'Brien.

Forwards: JR Avon, Jagger Firkus, David Goyette, Justin Janicke, Andrei Loshko, Ian McKinnon, Jacob Melanson, Logan Morrison, Carson Rehkopf, Lleyton Roed and Eduard Sale.

Defensemen: Lukas Dragicevic, Kaden Hammell, Tyson Jugnauth, Ty Nelson, Gustav Olofsson and Caden Price.

Goaltenders: Nikke Kokko, Jack LaFontaine and Victor Ostman.

Nathan Villeneuve has also been cut from the roster, but the 19-year-old will be returning to his junior club in the OHL, the Sudbury Wolves.

Among those remaining with the team who are fighting for a roster spot are Jani Nyman, Berkly Catton, Ben Meyers, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Ryan Winterton, John Hayden, Ville Ottavainen and Cale Fleury.

The Kraken return to pre-season action on Monday against the Calgary Flames.

