Kraken Provide Injury Updates For McCormick and Montour

The Seattle Kraken have provided injury updates on AHL veteran winger Max McCormick and NHL defenseman Brandon Montour.

McCormick, 33, dealt with his fair share of injury issues last season, playing in just 19 games, notching seven goals and 13 points. It was McCormick's second season as the captain of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Kraken, via a PR post on X, revealed that McCormick will be out indefinitely as he deals with a hip injury. It's unfortunate news for the De Pere, WI native, as he has been a driving force and a leader for the Firebirds since his arrival.

Montour has undergone the removal of a bursa on his ankle and is expected to return in two weeks. Thankfully for the Kraken, Montour will be available for the beginning of the regular season and should participate in pre-season games.

The 31-year-old's first season with the Kraken saw him set a career high in goals and record 41 points, leading the Kraken in points among defensemen.

Expectations are high once again for Montour. Alongside Vince Dunn, Montour is the driving force of offense from the blueline, and he'll be doing everything in his power to attempt to work his way onto Team Canada's Olympic Team.