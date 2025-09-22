Kraken Reassign Six Players To Their Junior Clubs

The Seattle Kraken have reassigned six players to their junior clubs, highlighted by 2025 first-round pick Jake O'Brien.

Among the six players are Alexis Bernier, Jakub Fibigr, Blake Fiddler, Julius Miettinen, Jake O'Brien and Will Reynolds.

Bernier will head back to the Drakkar de Baie-Comeau in the QMJHL, where he's spent three seasons. The 19-year-old defender set a career-high in goals and points last year and will be looking to improve on those numbers when he returns from rehabbing an ACL injury.

Fibigr, a 19-year-old Czech defender, will return to the Brampton Steelheads. The Steelheads will look quite different this season after Kraken prospect Carson Rehkopf and other top NHL prospects Porter Martone and Luke Misa have left the team. Fibigr will play a large role with both the Steelheads and the Czechia National Team at the world juniors.

Fiddler, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft, is heading back to the WHL to rejoin the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 18-year-old got his first taste of NHL action last night and looked strong and poised. The right-handed defenseman has a massive frame and skates very well for his size. Another strong WHL season can go a long way for Fiddler.

Miettinen is currently recovering from an injury and did not participate in rookie camp or training camp. He'll return to an Everett Silvertips team who are hoping for better fortune in the playoffs this year. With exceptional status defenseman Landon DuPont and 2025 first-round pick Carter Bear, the Silvertips should be among the favorites to take home the WHL championship.

O'Brien, like Fiddler, got his first opportunity at playing against NHL competition and did not look out of place. O'Brien is as smart as they come, but he is in major need of adding muscle to his 6-foot-2 frame. Another season or two of developing in the OHL with the Brantford Bulldogs will be very beneficial toward becoming an NHL-ready center.

Reynolds was a third-round pick in the most recent NHL draft and will embark on a new era of his career. The 18-year-old has spent the past season and a half with Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the QMJHL but will join the Newfoundland Regiment this year. Listed at 6-foot-3, Reynolds has appealing physical tools for a defenseman.