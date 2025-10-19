Kraken Recall Young Defenseman From AHL

The Seattle Kraken have recalled defenseman Ville Ottavainen from the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The move comes just a day after Brandon Montour was announced out due to a personal family matter. There is no timetable for his return, and Ottavainen's promotion to the NHL is to serve as the Kraken's seventh defenseman.

Cale Fleury made his season debut last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Montour's absence. The 26-year-old finished the Kraken's 4-3 overtime win with one shot on goal in 11:45 of ice time.

The 23-year-old Ottavainen has played one NHL game in his career, earning a call-up to the NHL late in the 2024-25 season. He notched an assist in 14:24 in his NHL debut.

Currently, Ottavainen will be a backup, ready to step into the lineup if another defenseman suffers an injury or is unable to play. Standing 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, the young Finnish defenseman has shown plenty of promise playing in the AHL since he was drafted in the third round (99th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Kraken are back in action on Monday when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on the road.

Shane Wright Scores Against Hometown Team In 100th Game As Kraken Beat Maple Leafs 4-3 In Overtime

Shane Wright recorded a goal and an assist in his 100th career NHL game as the Seattle Kraken took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.