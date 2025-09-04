Kraken Release Rookie Camp and Training Camp Rosters

The NHL regular season begins in just 33 days, and the pre-season kicks off in 17 days, which means training camp begins shortly, and rosters have been revealed.

Prior to the start of the training camp, 27 skaters and two goalies will participate in a rookie face-off against the Vancouver Canucks. Headlining the rookie roster are Berkly Catton, Jani Nyman and Jake O'Brien.

The roster the Kraken will be sending for this face-off is deep.

Forward: Berkly Catton, Jagger Firkus, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, David Goyette, Justin Janicke, Andrei Loshko, Jacob Melanson, Logan Morrison, Julius Miettinen, Jani Nyman, Jake O'Brien, Carson Rehkopf, Tucker Robertson, Lleyton Roed, Eduard Sale, Nathan Villeneuve, Ryan Winterton.

Defensemen: Alexis Bernier, Lukas Dragicevic, Jakub Fibigr, Blake Fiddler, Kaden Hammell, Tyson Jugnauth, Ty Nelson, Ville Ottavainen, Caden Price, Will Reynolds.

Goalies: Nikke Kokko, Victor Ostman

Nyman, Catton and Winterton are expected to fight for roster spots out of training camp and pre-season, which could mean they won't feature in the games against the Canucks prospects, but they'll be full participants in the practices.

The Kraken's training camp roster includes 33 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The Kraken don't have too many spots open for the taking. Still, youngsters like Catton, Nyman, Winterton and defenseman Ville Ottavainen could work their way onto the roster with impressive camps.

The NHL season is just around the corner, and excitement for the start of the 2025-26 campaign is just beginning.

Angel of the Winds Arena to host NHL Prospects Game with the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks

Seattle - The Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks will play a Prospects Game at the home of the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips, Angel of the Winds Arena, on Saturday, September 13th, 2025.