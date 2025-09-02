Kraken Reportedly Quickly Turned Down Trade Offer For Star Forward

The Seattle Kraken reportedly quickly shot down the New Jersey Devils when they inquired about star forward Jared McCann's availability, according to a recent report shared by Ryan Novozinsky.

McCann has been the subject of plenty of trade speculation this off-season as the Kraken enter a new era under coach Lane Lambert. The Kraken want to get younger, and although McCann is still just 29 years old, many have questioned his future in Seattle due to the organization's timeline to get back to the playoffs.

With several rumors floating around, the newest report indicates the Kraken aren't quite ready to move on from their franchise's leading scorer.

McCann has two years remaining on his $5 million cap hit. His low cap hit for his output is both a reason why the Kraken want to keep him and why he is so enticing to other teams.

That's why the Devils are interested. The Devils have a deep roster, but where they feel they could upgrade on the left wing inside their top six. Currently, those spots are occupied by Timo Meier and Ondrej Palat, but the Devils feel Palat is better suited in the bottom six. Arseniy Gritsyuk is a 24-year-old Russian winger who could step into that role, but the Devils would be wise to ease him into things as he transitions to the North American professional game.

The Kraken hold all the leverage in trade negotiations, and being patient has its benefits. The following season is when the pressure could build on the Kraken. If they are still far from becoming a contending team, they will need to decide on trading McCann before he has the opportunity to walk in free agency.

That's a long way away still, and how everything unfolds for the Stratford, Ont native will be a storyline to keep an eye on.