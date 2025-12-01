Kraken's Brandon Montour And Mason Marchment Absent From Practice

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour and winger Mason Marchment were absent from Monday's practice.

Coach Lane Lambert spoke to the media following practice to clear the air on why the pair of veterans were absent.

Lambert said Montour aggravated something, but he believes he'll be ready for the Kraken's next game, which is on Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers on the road. The 31-year-old is critical to the Kraken's success. He and Vince Dunn are tied for the team lead in points by a defenseman, but Montour ranks second in goals scored on the team.

Marchment was said to be out due to maintenance, and his availability for Thursday's game is not in jeopardy. The 30-year-old winger has notched two goals and 11 points in 23 games this season. Although he is on pace for just seven goals and 39 points, Marchment has brought a physical edge and chippiness that the Kraken lacked in years prior.

They'd love for his 6.3 shooting percentage to increase and get back on pace for 20 goals, but the physical element to his game is something they needed.

The Kraken are nearing full health as they are now just waiting on the return of Matt Murray and Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz's injury is new, which means they'll have to wait for his six-week timeline to conclude, but this is the healthiest the Kraken roster has been all season long.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.