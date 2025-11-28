Kraken Veteran Winger Expected To Miss Six Weeks With Lower-Body Injury

Seattle Kraken veteran winger Jaden Schwartz is expected to miss approximately six weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old is tied for the team lead in goals with eight and is the leader in points with 15, and was recently the subject of a possible contract extension.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that the Kraken are interested in acquiring a winger in the trade market and are also looking to extend Schwartz.

The news of Schwartz's injury comes two days after he played a season low 11:26 of ice time in the 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. The news also comes following the return of Jared McCann. The Kraken were inching closer to full health with Kaapo Kakko also returning to practice, but now, the Kraken will have to wait to see their full lineup in action.

Schwartz, standing 5-foot-10, is in the final season of a five-year, $5.5 million AAV contract he signed with the Kraken. With the Kraken currently in the mix of a playoff race, the Kraken would love to keep Schwartz on the team for the next three or four seasons.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.