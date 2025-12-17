Kraken's Brandon Montour Sustains Injury In Loss To Avalanche

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour sustained an undisclosed injury on Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

In the third period, a scrum ensued between the two teams. Mason Marchment and Josh Manson dropped their gloves for a fight, and Montour and Brent Burns did the same. Montour and Burns threw punches after they each fell to the ice. There never appeared to be a moment when it was obvious that Montour sustained an injury, so his injury status remains undisclosed.

The 31-year-old is a crucial part of the Kraken's success. In 27 games, he's notched six goals and 16 points, ranking first in goals and second in points among Kraken defenseman. He also averages the second most ice time on the team (21:56), trailing just Vince Dunn.

Montour finished Tuesday's game skating in just 11:46 of ice time. Montour missed time earlier this season due to a personal matter, but suffered an injury during pre-season and training camp.

No update has been provided on Montour's status yet.

