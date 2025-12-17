Kraken Fall to Avalanche 5-3 After Promising Start

The Kraken met the Colorado Avalanche on a rainy Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken have been struggling, with only two wins in their last eight games, while the Avalanche lead the league with a 23-2-7 record.

The Kraken controlled the pace during much of the first period, out-shooting the Avalanche 11-8 and keeping up the offensive pressure. Despite starting the game on their heels, Colorado opened the scoring when Arthur Lehkonen deflected a shot attempt by Martin Necas 12:19 into the period. The first twenty ended 1-0.

Coming out even stronger in the second, Seattle put up two goals in less than six minutes: a quick wrist shot amongst chaos for Shane Wright and a backhander from Captain Jordan Eberle. Colorado tied it up a few minutes later, and Chandler. Stephenson snuck a quick wrist shot past Mackenzie Blackwood on the power play to put Seattle up 3-2 heading into the second intermission.

Hope and spirits were high as the teams took the ice for the final twenty. Colorado came back fighting, taking the lead and putting a nail in the Kraken coffin with an empty netter by Nathan McKinnon with just 26 seconds on the clock.

All things considered, the Kraken fared better than expected. If they continue to play with the grit and drive the net they brought against Colorado, they should see positive results.