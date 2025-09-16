Kraken's Captain Throws First Pitch At Mariners Game; Wears New Third Jersey

Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle threw out the first pitch prior to the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels game on Sept. 14 and was seen sporting the new Kraken third jersey.

The Mariners went on to beat the Angels 11-2, picking up a vital win as they race the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.

Eberle, who skated in his first season as the Kraken's captain, took pictures in the new third jersey before swapping it out for a custom Mariners jersey when he threw out the first pitch. Eberle was joined by recently acquired Frederick Gaudreau.

The 35-year-old is entering his fifth season with the Kraken, and is hoping for better fortune in 2025-26 than he had in 2024-25. Last season started well for Eberle, but a major injury which required surgery halted his early success. Eberle would finish the season playing just 42 games, scoring nine goals and 26 points.

The Regina, Sask. native is beginning training camp healthy and is looking to lead this Kraken team back into playoff contention. Under new coach Lane Lambert, the team will emphasize defensive responsibility.

Eberle played under Lambert during their time with the New York Islanders. Eberle was trusted by Lambert and enjoyed several successful seasons.