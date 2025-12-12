Kraken's Jared McCann To Miss Three Weeks With A Lower-Body Injury

Seattle Kraken winger Jared McCann will miss the next three weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Friday.

It's the third time McCann has sustained a lower-body injury this season. There were reports that he underwent surgery in the off-season, but he declined to specifically state what he was dealing with.

The first time he missed action due to a lower-body injury was in pre-season. He was able to return for the start of the season, but after just five games, he was out again. He missed just under a month of action during the second injury stint but returned on Nov. 26.

Unfortunately, after six games, he's dealing with another lower-body ailment and is facing a three-week absence.

The 29-year-old, despite the injuries, is off to a solid start this season. In 11 games, he's notched five goals and posted eight points. The only thing slowing him down at the moment is his health.

Currently, it's unknown if the injury McCann sustained late against the Los Angeles Kings is related to his previous injuries. In the other cases, there wasn't a definitive moment when McCann suffered the injury. In the most recent injury, it was clear that he sustained it when he collided with Anton Forsberg late in the third period.

He immediately exited the game and did not return for the overtime frame.

It's another major blow to the Kraken's forward group. McCan joins Jaden Schwartz and Berkly Catton with at least a week-long injury.

