Kraken's Jared McCann Out Against Flyers; Day-To-Day With Lower-Body Injury

Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann will be out of the lineup tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The 29-year-old is strong start to the season, scoring three goals and four points in five games. Coming off of his lowest goal scoring season as a Kraken, McCann has been determined to improve.

He dealt with a lower-body issue in training camp but at the moment, it's unknown if the prior issue is related to the current ailment.

The Kraken are currently without Kaapo Kakko, Ryker Evans, Freddy Gaudreau, Brandon Montour and possibly Ryan Lindgren, who exited Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with what appeared to be an upper-body injury.

John Hayden stepped into the lineup for the injured Gaudreau, and Ville Ottavainen was called up on Sunday to serve as the seventh defenseman or possibly fill in for Lindgren.

Who the Kraken replaced McCann with is undetermined. They could recall a forward from the Coachella Valley Firebirds or they could dress Berkly Catton for his NHL debut. There was speculation that Catton could be sent down to the Firebirds on a conditioning stint after he was healthy scratched for six games, but that move has not been made just yet.

Puck drop tonight is a 4 p.m. PST at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

