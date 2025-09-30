Kraken's Vince Dunn Exits Pre-Season Game; No Status Update

Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn exited Monday's pre-season contest against the Calgary Flames with an injury, but no update to his status has been provided.

Following the game, coach Lane Lambert was unable to provide an update, but did mention that the 28-year-old was being evaluated.

Dunn left the game after playing 9:49. In the second period, Dunn was high-sticked by Flames forward Martin Pospisil. The altercation between the two resulted in a roughing minor for Dunn and an additional cross-checking penalty for Pospisil.

Dunn did not play following the altercation.

The Kraken's injury report continues to grow as we inch closer to the NHL regular season. If Dunn is indeed injured, he'll join a list consisting of Brandon Montour, Jared McCann, Chandler Stephenson and Kaapo Kakko.

The Kraken are hoping for positive news, but if he is injured, the increased depth on the backend will come into play.

Kraken Coach Confident Pair Of Veterans Will be Ready For Season Opener

Seattle Kraken winger Jared McCann and defenseman Brandon Montour remain on the sidelines with injuries, but the pair of veterans are trending towards returning.