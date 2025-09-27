Kraken's Kaapo Kakko Will Miss Six Weeks With Broken Hand

The Seattle Kraken have announced that Kaapo Kakko will miss six weeks with a broken hand.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury in a pre-season when he was slashed in the hand by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Beau Akey. Kakko played just 1:59 before he was forced to exit the game and did not return.

Kakko was acquired by the Kraken during the 2024-25 season, and upon his arrival, Kakko began to find his game, scoring 10 goals and 30 points in 49 games. He built wonderful chemistry with Matty Beniers, as the duo were both attentive on the defensive end but were also able to generate offense with one another.

The Kraken have dealt with several injuries during the pre-season, but Kakko's injury is the first long-term ailment. Currently, Brandon Montour, Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann are day-to-day, but their availability for the season opener has not been ruled out.

Kakko's injury not only frees up roster spot opportunities for Jani Nyman and Berkly Catton, but it also opens up a spot in the top six. The young forwards have more to do to convince coach Lane Lambert that they are deserving of that role, but the opportunity is there for the taking.

