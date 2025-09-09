Three Kraken Prospects Looking To Dominate Rookie Camp And Prospect Showcase

The Seattle Kraken's rookie camp kicks off on Thursday with 17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders practicing at the Kraken Community Iceplex before taking on the Vancouver Canucks' prospects in a two-game showdown.

The two-game showdown will begin on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. PST in Everett at the Angel of the Winds Arena. The second game will commence on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

This prospect tournament is an excellent opportunity for these young players to get on the ice and get games under their belts before joining the Kraken's NHL training camp. The tournament is beneficial for the players, but also for the coaches and management staff.

Although it can't explain exactly where a player is in their development, it does help. The players with NHL experience are required to stand out and take on leadership roles, while players with less experience are present to show that they are ready to take the next step.

Here are three Kraken players looking to dominate the tournament and stand out:

Jagger Firkus

Firkus has been a point producer at every level. All three of his WHL campaigns saw him produce well above a point per game, and his final season earned him WHL MVP honours as well as CHL Player of the Year. He also notched the most points in the WHL and CHL.

Fast forward to the 2024-25 season, and Firkus is playing in his first professional season, scoring 15 goals and 36 points in 69 AHL games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. His numbers weren't Earth-shattering, but it was a strong rookie campaign, and Firkus improved as the season went along.

Firebirds coach Derek Laxdal emphasized improving Firkus' all-around game, and this prospect showcase will require him to demonstrate it. The 21-year-old will be looking to earn his first call-up to the NHL sometime during the regular season, and it starts with the rookie showcase.

Five Kraken Youngsters Who Could Make Their NHL Debuts This Season

The Seattle Kraken's youth movement begins in 2025-26, which means there will be several opportunities for young Kraken prospects to make their NHL debuts.

Nikke Kokko

There weren't enough adjectives to describe how impressive Kokko's rookie campaign in the AHL was. In 33 games, the 21-year-old posted a .913 save percentage and a 2.33 goals against average. The young Finnish netminder took his game to another level in the playoffs, notching a .921 SP and a 1.95 GAA in six post-season games.

With Ales Stezka departing for Europe in the off-season, Kokko is now the bona fide No.1 goaltender for the Firebirds and likely the No.1 goaltending prospect in the Kraken organization. Philipp Grubauer has struggled since signing with the Kraken, and the team may have to begin looking for a backup netminder. That could be Kokko if he continues to develop at this rate.

He'll likely play just one game at this showcase, with Victor Ostman starting the other, so it may be a bit more challenging for Kokko to make as significant an impact as other players, but more of the same from Kokko should do enough to impress the Kraken's coaching staff.

Carson Rehkopf

Rehkopf is a highly thought-of prospect inside the Kraken prospect pool who they hope continues to develop. He'll be entering his rookie season with the Firebirds and could follow a similar path to Jani Nyman. One difference between the two is that Nyman played professionally in Finland before joining the Firebirds, while Rehkopf has only played in the OHL.

Despite that, Rehkopf has the speed, size and skill of a middle-six NHL forward. He should play a large role in both games in this showcase, and a strong performance could kickstart what could be a stellar AHL rookie campaign.

Kraken Prospect Could Follow A Similar Path To Jani Nyman

Seattle Kraken forward Carson Rehkopf is gearing up for his first season of professional hockey in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and the 20-year-old could follow a similar path to a fellow Kraken prospect.