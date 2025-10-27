Kaapo Kakko Returns To Kraken Practice

The Seattle Kraken welcomed back winger Kaapo Kakko to practice, taking part in some drills, as he begins ramping up his return process.

The 24-year-old suffered a broken hand in the pre-season and was handed a six-week timeline for his return. It was announced that he broke his hand exactly four weeks ago, indicating that his return may not be imminent, but he is progressing. He was taking part in line rushes next to Shane Wright and Jani Nyman, but was rotating with Jaden Schwartz.

Kakko was out early, warming up the goalies, and a pleasant surprise, remained on the ice for some drills.

"He's progressing, obviously, and he was in some drills today, so that was nice to see. ... He's still day to day. But certainly, as it has been for the last little bit, encouraging that he's on the ice & back in practice for sure," said coach Lane Lambert about Kakko.

Expectations for Kakko have increased. Skating in 49 games last season with the Kraken, Kakko recorded 10 goals and 30 points. His play earned him a three-year, $4.525-million contract extension with the Kraken, making him the sixth-highest-paid forward on the roster.

Kakko's specific return date is still unknown, and he remains on the sideline with Freddy Gaudreau, Jared McCann, and Ryker Evans.

The Kraken are coming off a division win against the Edmonton Oilers and are preparing to host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The Canadiens and the Kraken met just a couple of weeks ago, with the Canadiens defeating the Kraken in overtime.

