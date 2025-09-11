When Will Ryan Winterton Lock Down A Full-Time Role On The Kraken?

Ryan Winterton is likely entering his third AHL season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds and has been on the cusp of an NHL roster spot for two years now, raising the question of when it will be Winterton's turn to lock down a role on the Seattle Kraken.

Winterton's AHL rookie campaign witnessed him notch 22 goals and 35 points in 58 games, ranking fourth in goals and ninth in points. His sophomore season saw his goals scored number dip, but his points per game increase. Winterton potted 18 goals and 37 points in 56 games, ranking third in goals and sixth in points.

In each of his first two seasons in the AHL, Winterton earned a callup to the big leagues, skating in nine games in 2023-24 and 12 games in 2024-25. The recently turned 22-year-old has recorded just one assist in 21 games.

Winterton hasn't locked down an NHL role yet, but the consensus is that he is close. While he wasn't a game breaker in his small sample size of NHL games, Winterton was noticeable for positive reasons.

Standing 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, the 2021 third-round pick is engaged on both sides of the puck. Offensively, he is a strong skater with a balanced offensive approach. With the puck, Winterton has been described as possessing a shot-first mentality, complemented by great puck distribution, which contributed significantly to his even goals-to-assists ratio in his sophomore season.

The other advantage Winterton has is that he is a versatile forward, with the ability to play up the middle and as a winger, although his center ice abilities haven't been used in the NHL just yet.

With each player, there are reasons why they should be in the NHL and why they shouldn't. For Winterton, the reasons why he shouldn't are quite simple. The first reason is that the Kraken roster has plenty of NHL veterans, meaning his only opportunities at the moment are through injuries or if the Kraken are sellers at the deadline. The second reason is that the Kraken organization are preaching patience. They want Winterton to be as well-equipped as possible when he makes the complete transition to the NHL.

Winterton was one of the final roster cuts last year following training camp and pre-season, partly due to his status as a waiver-exempt player. With the additions of Mason Marchment, Frederick Gaudreau and the emergence of prospect Jani Nyman, Winterton is once again on the outside looking in when referring to earning a roster spot out of camp. But the Kraken will deal with injuries at some point during the season and will likely be sellers at the deadline, which should undoubtedly open up space for Winterton to make the jump.

At that point, it's solely up to him to prove that he is ready for consistent NHL games by performing at a high level in the AHL and improving on his recent numbers. Nyman, Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans are examples of players who have broken through from the Kraken's farm system, and Winterton is hoping to join that list.

Five Kraken Youngsters Who Could Make Their NHL Debuts This Season

The Seattle Kraken's youth movement begins in 2025-26, which means there will be several opportunities for young Kraken prospects to make their NHL debuts.

Three Kraken Prospects Looking To Dominate Rookie Camp And Prospect Showcase

The Seattle Kraken's rookie camp kicks off on Thursday with 17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders practicing at the Kraken Community Iceplex before taking on the Vancouver Canucks' prospects in a two-game showdown.