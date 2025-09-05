From The Archive: Calder Chase

Fro The Hockey News magazine: Yearbook and Fantasy Guide

"Another player who has already dipped his toe into NHL waters, Snuggerud stayed for a third season at the University of Minnesota to try and win an NCAA title, so he was ready for the pros. Unfortunately for the Golden Gophers, Snuggerud couldn’t secure that title last season, but he did continue to develop his game, which was great news for the Blues. Snuggerud played a combined 14 games for St. Louis between the regular season and playoffs, racking up an impressive eight points during that span. He has a wicked shot and good size, not to mention a plum opportunity in St. Louis."