(10-28-25) Red Wings-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- It's right back on the horse for the St. Louis Blues (3-5-1), who look to snap a four-game skid on Tuesday with a rematch against the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-0) at 7:15 p.m. (FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) as part of NHL Frozen Frenzy, where all 32 teams are in action.

It's unquestionable that the Blues are in a slump. They are 0-3-1 the past four games and have lost three in a row in regulation, outscored in those games 19-11.

They're getting the offensive production, although judging by the chances they continue to create each game, it's conceivable to say that there's more to be had. They simply are not keeping the puck out of the net.

Monday's 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins was another example.

The Blues and Red Wings will wrap up their season series after Detroit rallied from a 4-0 deficit on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena to score six unanswered in a 6-4 win.

The Blues did not hold a morning skate on Tuesday, and coach Jim Montgomery will update any potential lineup changes at 6 p.m. (CT), but Jordan Binnington will get the start in goal after Joel Hofer, who has struggled mightily his last three starts, allowed five goals on 25 shots Monday.

The Blues announced Tuesday afternoon that forward Jake Neighbours will be reevaluated in five weeks with a right leg injury.

- - -

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich-Pius Suter-Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph-Oskar Sundqvist-Alexandre Texier

Alexey Torpochenko-Nick Bjugstad-Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler-Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Joel Hofer will be the backup.

The healthy scratch could include Matthew Kessel. Robert Thomas (upper body) is questionable; Jake Neighbours (right leg) will be reevaluated in five weeks.

- - -

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat-Marco Kasper-Mason Appleton

Andrew Copp-J.T. Compher-Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen-James van Riemsdyk

Ben Chiarot-Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson-Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker-Albert Johansson

Travis Hamonic

John Gibson will start in goal; Cam Talbot will be the backup.

The healthy scratch could be Elmer Soderblom. Patrick Kane (upper body) is out.

