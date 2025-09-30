(9-30-25) Stars-Blues Preseason Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- It’ll be the first true test for the St. Louis Blues this preseason when they entertain the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (stlblues.com, Blues app, ESPN 101.1-FM).

The Blues (0-2-1) will see a Stars squad (3-1-0) that will resemble quite a bit of their opening night lineup, which includes Mikko Rantanen, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen and Roope Hintz, among others.

“You’re getting toward the end of camp, so you’re seeing more and more NHL players in everybody’s lineup,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “I think for guys who are battling for spots, whether to make the team, whether to establish themselves in some roles, there’s some guys, this is an important game for them.”

The Blues will put to the test three players seeing their first preseason action, including the debut of Pius Suter, who will center Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou to see if this is a fit for the start of the season.

“Looking forward to seeing them playing together,” Montgomery said. “Suter’s biggest strength is his brain and his puck support offensively and defensively. He seems to come up with pucks or be available for pucks from teammates, and I think that ability to connect a line is going to lead to more possession time whoever he plays with. But we look forward to seeing him with Holloway and Kyrou.”

Kyrou and defenseman Justin Faulk will also be making their preseason debuts.

- - -

With the Stars bringing a loaded lineup, this will be a tremendous test for some of the younger guys trying to either earn a job or establish footprints for when they do get the call up down the road.

That includes Otto Stenberg, the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, who will play on a line with Jake Neighbours and Nick Bjugstad.

“It’s been fun,” Stenberg said. “Game is so much quicker, like all the players I play against, it’s so much better and the D’s are heavier.”

Montgomery has really come to appreciate the forward’s game throughout camp.

“I have found in the beginning he complemented (Robert) Thomas and (Jimmy) Snuggerud well and now he seems to be complementing everybody well,” Montgomery said of Stenberg. “I have really grown to like him more and more throughout camp.”

“I think it’s always been my type of game,” Stenberg said. “I think I can play in different roles on the team and different lines (and) execute it pretty well. I think I can change my game if I’m playing fourth line or first line. I think that’s one good thing. You can battle for a spot on four lines instead of I guess one line or two lines.”

Also, fellow 2023 first-round pick, Dalibor Dvorsky, the No. 10 overall pick who scored his first preseason goal on Saturday in a 4-2 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s continued to impress.

“I think he’s gotten better and better,” Montgomery said. “I thought last game was better than the first two, and I think in practice he’s become more noticeable to understanding to how we’re wanting to play and he’s playing faster.”

- - -

Tonight, it’ll be Mathieu Joseph’s turn to take a crack on a line at center.

Joseph, who primarily plays wing, will center Alexandre Texier and Milan Lucic.

“If you have the ability to play all three forward positions, that puts you definitely in a little bit of an advantage,” Montgomery said. “’Mojo’ has that ability, Texier has that ability, Stenberg looks like he has that ability, (Aleksanteri) Kaskimaki comes to mind as well. That just gives you more flexibility as a coach so you can plug and play a guy. And if you have the hockey sense and the determination to play up, say, on the second line or the third and fourth, that adds to your value to the team.”

- - -

Speaking of Neighbours, who has been Brayden Schenn’s wing man throughout camp, he’s getting himself caught up after missing the first few days due to personal reasons and will play his second straight game.

“I think it’s been long enough now where you get your footing back, your timing back, things like that,” Neighbours said. “Obviously game speed’s a whole another level. Looking forward to being back in the lineup tonight and continuing to build off the first one.”

And where does he put his game currently?

“Maybe a six out of 10, but that’s why you have preseason,” Neighbours said. “Just continue to get better. It’ll be a good test tonight. I think Dallas is bringing a pretty good lineup. It’ll be an NHL-type game and I’m excited for that. You’ve just got to keep building and ultimately have your game where it needs to be by October 9th. Just continuing to work towards that.”

- - -

Blues Projected Lineup:

Dylan Holloway-Pius Suter-Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours-Nick Bjugstad-Otto Stenberg

Alexey Toropchenko-Dalibor Dvorsky-Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Milan Lucic-Mathieu Joseph-Alexandre Texier

Philip Broberg-Justin Faulk

Theo Lindstein-Matthew Kessel

Leo Loof-Hunter Skinner

Joel Hofer is projected to start and play two periods; Colten Ellis will be the backup.

- - -

Stars Projected Lineup:

Jason Robertson-Roope Hintz-Mikko Rantanen

Sam Steel-Matt Duchene-Tyler Seguin

Justin Hryckowian-Wyatt Johnston-Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back-Radek Faksa-Nathan Bastian

Artuu Hyry could be the extra F

Esa Lindell-Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley-Nils Lundkvist

lian Bichsel-Ilya Lyubushkin

Vladislav Kolyachonok could be the extra D

Casey DeSmith is projected to start in goal; Remi Poirier would be the backup.