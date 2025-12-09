Blues Avoid Major Injury Scare With Top Forward

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Kyrou is considered week to week, but the St. Louis Blues feel the forward will only miss roughly a week after sustaining a lower-body injury Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

Kyrou, who is tied for the team lead with eight goals, departed a 2-1 win early in the first period after a collision with Senators forward Stephen Halliday.

He missed a 4-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, but the team wanted to get a more conclusive look after MRI results, which happened on Monday after the team returned from the three-game road trip.

" Not a specific return date," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said prior to the Blues (11-12-7) facing the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. "We know it's at least a week and we're labeling it week to week right now because we don't know how quickly it will heal."

The MRI result showed exactly what the team thought, or at least hoped it would.

" It is kind of what we thought it would be," Montgomery said. 'We’re happy with the result of the MRI considering it could have been longer."

The Blues are currently without Kyrou and three other forwards, including Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body) and Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns).

They're playing with three Springfield Thunderbirds call-ups, including Matt Luff, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, and Hugh McGing, who was recalled on Monday.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.