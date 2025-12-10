Blues Bringing Back First-Round Pick On One-Year, Two-Way Contract

ST. LOUIS -- Robby Fabbri is coming home.

A first-round pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2014 NHL Draft (No. 21 overall), the 29-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday morning amid the Blues' ever-growing list of injured forwards.

The contract pays $775,000 NHL, $300,000 AHL.

Fabbri was with the Pittsburgh Penguins during training camp on a PTO but was released.

In a corresponding move, the team put Jordan Kyrou (lower-body injury), who is listed as week to week, on injured reserve.

The Blues announced earlier in the morning Wednesday that they've signed Dillon Dube to an AHL professional tryout because both the Blues and Thunderbirds are short on bodies.

The Blues currently have Kyrou, Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker and Nick Bjugstad (upper body) left Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins in the second period.

And Springfield has been skirted as a result due to call-ups of Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Matt Luff and Hugh McGing.

In Fabbri, who played his first three-plus seasons with the Blues before being traded to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6, 2019 for Jacob de la Rose, last played in the NHL last season with the Anaheim Ducks and had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 44 games.

He has 216 points (101 goals, 115 assists) in 442 NHL regular-season games, including 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) in 164 games with the Blues. Fabbri also spent nearly five seasons with the Red Wings before joining the Ducks last season.

