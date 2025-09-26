Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud Returns To Practice; No Limitations And Back On Top Line

St. Louis Blues winger Jimmy Snuggerud returned to practice today after he left Wednesday's skate with a lower-body injury following a crash into the boards.

The news for Snuggerud following the collision was positive, as he was walking around and in good spirits afterwards.

“He’s fine,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “Anything serious has been eliminated, and he’s day-to-day right now. Think of it as getting in a bad car accident, hit from behind, something like that, because he went hard into the boards.

“I went over and he was really out of breath. I’m like, ‘Are you out of breath or are you really hurt?’ And he couldn’t answer because he was so out of breath. Fortunately, that seems like what it was. You go in, he just can’t breathe, and you’re just trying to find your air, and you can’t.”

Just two days later, the 21-year-old was a full participant in practice, skating on the top line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich, and also skating on the top power play unit.

The Blues return to pre-season action on Saturday with a home showdown against the Chicago Blackhawks. The lineup for the fixture has not been determined, but Snuggerud appears to be healthy enough to play if Montgomery elects to dress him.