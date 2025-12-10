Blues' Nick Bjugstad Sustains Upper-Body Injury; Status Remains Unknown

In the second period against the Boston Bruins, Nick Bjugstad was forced to exit the game with an upper-body injury.

Following the Blues' 5-2 defeat, coach Jim Montgomery had no update on Bjugstad's health. However, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reported that his equipment was still hanging in his locker, so it's possible he won't travel for Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators.

The 33-year-old signed a two-year, $1.75-million contract in the off-season with the hopes that he could bolster the Blues' bottom six and provide additional two-way stability, whether it came on the wing or as a center.

He is now 25 games into his Blues career, and he's been underwhelming. He's notched just four goals and five points while averaging a career low in ice time (11:27). He's also on pace for just 12 goals and 15 points.

Despite Bjugstad playing at a level far under expectations, the Blues can't afford another injury. They are currently dealing with injuries to Jordan Kyrou (lower-body), Nathan Walker (upper-body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), and Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns).

With the uncertainty surrounding Bjugstad's injury, he's currently considered day-to-day. However, as the Blues complete tests to determine the severity of the injury, a clearer timeline will emerge.

