Blues Prospect Out Indefinitely In NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Blues prospect Zach Dean has taken an indefinite leave of absence while he receives care from the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL, the league announced on Wednesday.

Dean was acquired by the Blues from the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 27, 2023; the 22-year-old was the No. 30 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Dean was injured most of last season with Springfield of the American Hockey League with a lower-body injury, playing in just 11 games (four points; one goal, three assists).

Dean was listed on the Blues' training camp roster, which was released on Wednesday afternoon.

Under the terms of the joint program, Dean will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.