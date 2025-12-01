Blues Recall Aleksanteri Kaskimaki Amid Injury News

The St. Louis Blues have recalled center Aleksanteri Kaskimaki amid injury news to Jimmy Snuggerud and Alexey Toropchenko.

Snuggerud will be re-evaluated in six weeks following surgery to repair his left wrist, and Toropchenko has been given a week-to-week timeline after sustaining scalding burns to his legs in a home accident.

Amidst the injury news, Kaskimaki is earning his first call-up to the NHL and is likely to skate in his first career NHL game. The 21-year-old is participating in his second AHL season with the Springfield Thunderbirds and has scored four goals and seven points in 16 games.

Kaskimaki is on pace for 17 goals and 30 points in 69 games, which would be in and around his rookie season totals of 11 goals and 34 points in 63 games.

The Espoo, FIN native skated in three pre-season games this season, scoring a goal in his final outing against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blues host the Anaheim Ducks tonight, and it has yet to be confirmed whether Kaskimaki will be in the lineup. Pius Suter was held out of the lineup with a lower-body injury on Saturday, but his current status is questionable. If he is unable to play, the Blues' third-round pick (73rd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft will make his NHL debut.

