Blues Recall Dalibor Dvorsky From Thunderbirds; Will Make Season Debut On Thursday

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have recalled forward Dalibor Dvorsky from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The 20-year-old has skated in six AHL games this season, leading the team in goals and points with three goals and five points. Dvorsky pushed for a roster spot out of training camp but was one of the final cuts due to his ability to return to the Thunderbirds without the use of waivers.

In light of injury news to Jake Neighbours, who will be re-evaluated in five weeks, and Robert Thomas, who is considered day-to-day, Dvorsky will be brought into the lineup as an asset offensively, rather than a depth piece.

Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that Dvorsky will be in the lineup on Thursday and will play on the power play when the Blues attempt to end their five-game losing streak against the Vancouver Canucks.

The former 2023 10th overall pick has skated in just two NHL games in his career, but has yet to record a point. Dvorsky is a trusted two-way center, with the capability to play on the wing as well.

The Blues held an optional practice today, so no line rushes were held, but where and who Dvorsky plays with is unknown.

Thomas has missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury and did not skate today. Montgomery mentioned that he is doubtful to play on Thursday but is progressing well.

Blues' Dalibor Dvorsky: "Oh Yeah, I Feel Real Motivated"

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When <a href="http://thn.com/stlouis">St. Louis Blues</a> prospects stepped onto the ice to get in a couple days of workouts prior to <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/st-louis-blues/latest-news/blues-prospects-split-pair-of-games-at-showcase-after-ot-loss-to-blackhawks">playing in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase this past weekend</a>, assistant general manager Tim Taylor noticed a quick observation.