Blues Veterans Justin Faulk And Brayden Schenn Could Draw Interest In Trade Market

St. Louis Blues veteran defenseman Justin Faulk and captain Brayden Schenn could be drawing interest on the trade market and recently featured on a trade bait board.

Sportsnet insider Nick Kypreos put three Blues players on his trade bait board: goaltender Jordan Binnington, Schenn, and Faulk.

It's not too shocking to see this occur, as the Blues remain in 30th place in the NHL standings and GM Doug Armstrong has been vocal about his openness to making moves if the right one presents itself. Over the course of the past few seasons, the Blues have been expected to be sellers and never went through with it, but this season, the feeling is different.

Faulk is a 33-year-old right-handed defenseman with great offensive instincts. This season, Faulk has notched six goals and 13 points in 22 games while averaging 23:18 of ice time. Faulk has played 1004 games in his NHL career, scoring 136 goals and 471 points. He posted a career-high of 50 points during the 2022-23 season.

Colton Parayko has long been considered the big fish in the trade market, but has never been a true threat to be dealt. Faulk, however, is in the sixth year of a seven-year contract, which pays him $6.5 million, increasing the interest.

Interest in Faulk is at an all-time high, and if he does become available, the expectation is that numerous teams will call.

"There are a few possible trade candidates on St. Louis’ blue line, but because Faulk has less term (signed through next season at $6.5 million) and trade protection (a 15-team no-trade list) than Colton Parayko, he is the one in focus on my trade board," said Kypreos.

"Faulk, 33, is very attractive on the trade market. He is kind of seen as an option for teams to look at if they lose out on acquiring Andersson."

Schenn has been mentioned far more frequently in the trade rumors and is a real threat to be moved by the deadline if the Blues are unable to get themselves back into a playoff position. With four goals and eight points in 24 games, the 34-year-old is off to a slow start offensively, but he is still capable of bringing a two-way prowess.

The market for Schenn hasn't necessarily formulated just yet, but as the trade deadline approaches, a clearer sense of who could be interested will emerge.

"While Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich were both on our trade board last season, they have full no-trade clauses, so any possible move has extra hurdles. Schenn, on the other hand, has a 15-team no-trade list, so the Blues have more flexibility with him," said Kypreos. "It’s been quite a struggle for Schenn so far, with just eight points and a team-worst minus-14, but his flexibility to play centre or wing will be attractive, as will his style of play. Schenn is third on the Blues in hits."

