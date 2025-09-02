Blues Winger Reveals Injury Which Held Him Out Of Playoffs; Says He's Fully Healed

St. Louis Blues winger Dylan Holloway joined the Cam and Strick Podcast and revealed the injury that held him out of the playoffs.

Holloway was injured on April 3 in the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins last season and never returned to the lineup. On the podcast, the 23-year-old said he tore his oblique off his hip bone, which required surgery. Holloway returned skating six weeks after surgery and said he has been fully healthy for three months now.

"I've been 100-percent for the last, probably, three months. It was shorter than I originally thought, the recovery process, so I was thankful for that," said Holloway. "What I ended up doing was I tore my oblique off the hip bone, so I had a pretty big tear off the hip bone, and I ended up needing to get surgery to fix it. Normally, with oblique tears, you kind of just let it sit and heal on its own, but there was so much off the bone, and it kind of retracted into my abdomen. They had to pull it down and reattach it to the bone."

Holloway enjoyed a fantastic first season with the Blues after signing an offer sheet in the 2024 off-season, leaving the Edmonton Oilers. The Blues came just three seconds away from advancing to the second round and could have very well used Holloway's services in attempting to beat the Winnipeg Jets.

The Calgary, Alta. native scored 27 goals and 63 points in 77 games, and the expectation is that he can improve on those impressive numbers. Under coach Jim Montgomery's guidance and the improved depth of the Blues' forward group, Holloway is in an excellent position to succeed.

He could see plenty of time on the top power play unit and next to one of Robert Thomas or Jordan Kyrou at 5-on-5.

A healthy Holloway is a game-changer for the Blues, and the organization will be thrilled to have him back at 100-percent to start the 2025-26 campaign.