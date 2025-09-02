Blues Soaring Forward Has 40-Goal Potential

The St. Louis Blues had a successful 2024-25 season, as they got back into the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Dylan Holloway was a significant reason for the Blues' turnaround, as he broke out in a major way during his first season in St. Louis.

Holloway proved that he is capable of being an impactful top-six forward in the NHL, as he posted new career highs with 26 goals, 37 assists, 63 points, 165 hits, and a plus-21 rating in 77 games. This was after he recorded nine goals and 18 points in 89 games during his two NHL season with the Edmonton Oilers.

Clearly, the change of scenery benefited Holloway immensely. Yet, when noting that Holloway is still just 23 years old and only 166 games into his NHL career, he undoubtedly has the potential to continue to get better. In fact, with the way he scored this year, the possibility of him blossoming into a 40-goal scorer should not be ruled out. This will especially be the case if he gets the chance to play on a line with star playmaker Robert Thomas.

If Holloway can hit a new level with his goal scoring next season while continuing to make an impact with his physicality, it would only make the Blues an even more challenging team for opponents to face off against. It will be interesting to see what kind of year Holloway has, but he should only get better as he continues to gain more experience.

