Connor McMichael Skates Before Blues' Team Practice; Three Other Players Questionable Against Islanders
Nov 24, 2026 6:39 PM
Updated Nov 24, 2026 6:41 PM
Connor McMichael is unlikely to play tomorrow against the New York Islanders. The St. Louis Blues also have three questionable players, but their captain is confirmed to play.
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