Jordan Kyrou Avoids Serious Injury; Blues Consider Him Day-To-Day

Jordan Kyrou was forced to exit Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators with a lower-body injury. The initial reaction was worrisome, but the St. Louis Blues later announced he was day-to-day.

Against the Senators, Kyrou went down the tunnel three minutes into the game after receiving a hit against the boards from Senators rookie Stephen Halliday. Kyrou was favoring his left leg on his way off the ice.

The following day, coach Jim Montgomery spoke to the media and stated that Kyrou was "doing okay" and that he is considered day-to-day and wouldn't play against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Although missing him for nearly two full games is still a major loss, the Blues are thankful that it's not a long-term ailment. The 27-year-old's season has been odd. Expectations were sky high, and the belief was that he could attempt to set new career highs in goals and points, but through 28 games, Kyrou has notched just eight goals and 16 points.

It's hard to find many, if any, players on the Blues meeting or exceeding expectations, but Kyrou is one of the many players whom the Blues are hoping for just a bit more out of. Despite his poor start to the season, he is tied for the team lead in goals and third on the team in points, trailing just Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway.

The Blues return home briefly to take on the Boston Bruins before going back on the road for one game against the Nashville Predators. The Blues were beaten badly by the Bruins five days ago, and they'll be on the hunt for revenge.

Kyrou's status remains undetermined for Tuesday's fixture, but his participation in practice tomorrow should provide some clarity on his status for the game.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.