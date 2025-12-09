REPORT: Blues AHL Affiliate Signs Dillon Dube

The St. Louis Blues have reportedly signed Dillon Dube to an AHL contract, according to insider Frank Seravalli.

Dube was one of five Hockey Canada players acquitted of sexual assault charges in July from a 2018 incident in London, Ont. Dube joins Carter Hart and Cal Foote as players from this case to sign contracts back in North America. Michael McLeod remains in Russia, and Alex Formenton remains in Switzerland.

Dube hasn't played any hockey this season, but did skate with Dinamo Minsk in the KHL last season, scoring four goals and 11 points in 42 games.

Prior to departing for Russia, Dube was a figure in the Calgary Flames' bottom six. He played in 325 games, notching 57 goals and 127 points. Dube also has AHL experience, skating in 56 games and recording 19 goals and 56 points.

The former 2016 second-round pick (56th overall) is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, but plays a hard-nose game and isn't afraid to be a physical presence.

Due to several injuries the Blues are facing, the Springfield Thunderbirds' roster is thinning out. The Blues have recalled Dalibor Dvorsky, Matt Luff, Hugh McGing and Matthew Kessel from the AHL. Dube will provide additional depth to the Thunderbirds' roster.

Dube's reported agreement is an AHL deal, so if the Blues did want to call him up, they would need to sign him to an NHL contract.

