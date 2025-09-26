Snuggerud Back On Ice, Lucic Nears Return For Blues

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The news was mixed for the St. Louis Blues regarding a pair of injured forwards on Friday.

The good news is that 2022 first-round pick Jimmy Snuggerud was back and on the top line after leaving practice early on Wednesday when he crashed hard backside into the end boards during a drill.

Snuggerud was back playing with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich on a line with no limitations to what he could do.

"He's fine," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said after practice Friday. "It was scary when he went into the boards, knock on wood, all good."

Veteran Milan Lucic, in camp on a professional tryout, took the ice for a brief skate but departed just before practice with Group A; he was injured on Tuesday during a drill, thought to be a tweaked groin.

But there is some traction being made there.

"He was testing it seeing where it's at," Montgomery said of Lucic. "Obviously he couldn't go today in practice. We do expect after a day off on Sunday he'll be full time."

