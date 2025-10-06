St. Louis Blues Set Opening Night Roster For 2025-26

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues have set their opening night roster, and the big question heading into it was whether they'd sign veteran Milan Lucic to a contract and have him on the opening night roster.

The answer, initially at least, is no.

The 37-year-old has been in training camp on a professional tryout and was not initially on the opening night roster, which had to be submitted by 4 p.m. (CT) on Monday.

That doesn't mean he can't at some point sign a contract, but at least for the time being, Lucic remains in St. Louis, either signing a contract or the Blues releasing him from his PTO, something as of 3:30 p.m. (CT) did not happen.

It does mean that Alexandre Texier and Mathieu Joseph have made the roster cut and will begin the season in St. Louis. Joseph played his way into the mix and all indications pointed to him being safe with his omission from the final preseason game this past Saturday, a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, but Texier on the other hand seemed to be in limbo. That is not the case now.

There will also be the question of Oskar Sundqvist, who sustained an undisclosed -- appeared to be a lower-body -- injury to the right leg at practice on Sunday. The Blues did not practice on Monday and coach Jim Montgomery didn't have any updates post-practice on Sunday.

The Blues were able to get down to the 23-man opening night roster by assigning defenseman Hunter Skinner to Springfield of the American Hockey League, and they also lost goalie Colten Ellis, who was claimed off waivers Monday by the Buffalo Sabres.

Skinner was in a battle for the seventh defenseman with Matthew Kessel.

The Blues open the regular season at home on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

