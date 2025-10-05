Sundqvist Injured, Lucic Held Off Blues Practice For Precaution

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist needed help off the ice after injuring what appeared to be his right leg towards the end of practice on Sunday at Centene Community Ice Center.

The 31-year-old was working a battle drill along the boards when he went down initially. He was up on his skates but hunched over before needing help off the ice not putting much, if any, weight on his right leg.

"I don't have any update for you exactly what's going on," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said, "but any time you see a player go down, right now it sucks, but hopeful for the best."

Sundqvist was projected to be in the opening night lineup, projected as the team's fourth-line center position, but that's now in question depending on the severity of the injury.

Also, with a full group practicing, veteran Milan Lucic, who scored his first goal in a 4-0 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, was held off the ice after Montgomery said the forward "tweaked something" in the game.

"Just precautionary and we left him off the ice," Montgomery said.

The 37-year-old, who played in four preseason games, played his best game on Saturday after playing 14:35 with a game-high eight hits and a plus-1 playing on a line with Nick Bjugstad and Alexey Toropchenko.

"He was around the puck more, he had the puck more, he was at the net," Montgomery said of Lucic. "He's a power forward and power forwards need to be in those areas and that's how he scored a goal."

"I think he got better throughout camp. I don't know how healthy me was."

