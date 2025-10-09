Former Blues Winger Scores First Goal With Canadiens; What Does Logan Mailloux Have In Store

This off-season, the St. Louis Blues and the Montreal Canadiens completed a trade, with the Blues sending winger Zachary Bolduc to the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Logan Mailloux.

In his first game with the Habs, Bolduc made his mark, scoring what was at the time the go-ahead goal in the second period. The 22-year-old forced a turnover on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson before scooping up a rebound off a Brendan Gallagher shot to make it 2-1.

Bolduc finished the game with a goal, three shots on net and two hits in 13:34 of ice time. Bolduc also saw time on the first power play unit, but the Canadiens were unable to capitalize on any of their opportunities.

The trade shocked many Blues fans, but it works for both teams. The Canadiens acquired Dobson, which made Mailloux's skill set unneeded to the organization, but the Blues required Mailloux's profile. In return, they felt that the depth of their prospects made Bolduc expendable, and the trade helped bolster the Canadiens' top nine.

While judging the two off of one game isn't fair, it's the nature of a one-for-one trade. Mailloux hasn't even played an NHL regular season game yet with the Blues, as he'll do so tonight against the Minnesota Wild, but the Blues have liked what they've seen from the 22-year-old in pre-season and training camp.

The offensive part of Mailloux's game has never been an issue, but his defensive capabilities have been lacking. Coach Jim Montgomery has worked hard with Mailloux to improve that aspect of his game, and the early indication from Montgomery is that he has improved and believes he is a full-time NHLer.

The St. Louis Blues' training camp has finally started, but prior to the first practices, GM Doug Armstrong spoke to the media, talking about several topics.

The Blues' bench boss has praised Mailloux's stick work, mentioning how he has done an excellent job of breaking up plays with his stick. He's also talked about how Mailloux is using his feet and awareness to be in better positions to negate offensive opportunities for his opponents.

Mailloux will start the season with Tyler Tucker, and the two defenders believe they complement each other well. The goal is for the two to play physical hockey, safe in their own end, but pitch in offensively when the right opportunity arises.

Tonight's game against the Wild is a difficult test, but the Blues believe Mailloux will pass with flying colors.

