Upcoming Blues UFA Class Has Dvorsky, Stenberg And Carbonneau On Pace To Make 2026-27 Roster

Sending Dalibor Dvorsky, Otto Stenberg and Justin Carbonneau down to the minors or juniors is what's best for them, even if the prospect of them playing in the NHL is exciting.

The St. Louis Blues will have three UFA forwards next off-season, those being Oskar Sundqvist, Alexei Toropchenko and Mathieu Joseph. Alexandre Texier is also an RFA who could walk away from the team.

None of the above players are guaranteed to be re-signed, which opens up possible roster spots for Dvorsky, Stenberg and Carbonneau, who all showed flashes of what they could bring to the table at the NHL level. Their 'demotions' weren't because they aren't good enough; it's because Jim Montgomery wants them to round out their game and enter the NHL as NHL-ready as possible.

"I want him to gain that next-play speed," said Montgomery of Carbonneau. "When the puck transitions from offense to defense that he gets above it. Anyone that's been a scorer, they hang and hope for a turnover, so they're in a better offensive position. That's kind of what we talked to him about. Watch McDavid, watch MacKinnon, watch Crosby, Aho... when he was on the ice with our players, he naturally was the last guy coming back into our end every time. That's just next-play speed: 'I've got to do this.'"

Expectations are greater now for the 18-year-old, who has a real shot at earning a spot on Team Canada's world junior roster. Since returning to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Carbonneau has notched two goals in his first two games.

Dvorsky and Stenberg are heading back to the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL for their sophomore seasons, prepared to take on larger roles and dominate.

Dvorsky recorded 21 goals and 45 points in 61 games last season, while Stenberg added five goals and 17 points in 38 games. Dvorsky and Stenberg may have been the most impressive prospects in pre-season. Dvorsky potted a goal and an assist in four games, showing poise on both sides of the puck, while Stenberg also finished with a goal and an assist in three games, showing an intent to win the puck back, using his speed and fierce forechecking nature.

It wouldn't be shocking to see the 20-year-olds receive call-ups to the NHL at some point during the regular season.

Although the opening could be there for the three youngsters to make next year's roster, they'll still have several players to compete with. Aleksanteri Kaskimaki was stellar in his pre-season action and impressed Montgomery, who said the 21-year-old was one of the hardest players to cut alongside Stenberg.

Other prospects like Juraj Pekarcik, Zach Dean, Nikita Alexandrov, Simon Robertsson and Jakub Stancl could be competitors if they take the next step in their development this season.

The Blues have approached their prospects with patience, and that patience could pay off next season.