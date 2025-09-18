'It's His Job to Lose,' Blues GM Doug Armstrong With A Straightforward Message To Logan Mailloux

The St. Louis Blues' training camp has finally started, but prior to the first practices, GM Doug Armstrong spoke to the media, talking about several topics.

Armstrong spoke about second chances when referring to Milan Lucic's PTO and how he isn't taking a trip down memory lane in his final season as general manager. But one quote that stood out was his comments about newly acquired defenseman Logan Mailloux.

"I was honest with him; it's his job to lose," said Armstrong. "He understands that we have experienced players ahead of him in Parayko and Faulk. But our belief, I told you when we gave up Bolduc, it wasn't to get a career minor-leaguer."

It's rare for a manager to say that to a player, let alone say that to the media. It shows that there is both immense pressure but also a belief that Mailloux has the skill set to be a valued addition to the Blues' blueline.

When Mailloux was first acquired, Armstrong was under the belief that he was NHL-ready, and now he's doubled down.

But Armstrong isn't the only one who believes in Mailloux. The 22-year-old said it himself back in early July that he is ready for the next step in his career.

"I’m really excited to come to St. Louis," Mailloux said. "I think they’ve got a great group of guys, and I’m really looking forward to continuing my journey, on and off the ice. Coming to St. Louis and being able to make a positive impact, whether it’s on the ice or off the ice, I think I want to come in there and be able to do some good. It’s pretty nice, to be honest. I think they’re giving me a chance here trading for me. I think they gave up a good prospect, a good player. I think I’m NHL-ready as well. I think I’m ready to make that jump full-time. Hopefully, come in here and be able to contribute to some wins and some success next year."

Standing 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Mailloux comes into St. Louis with eight games of NHL experience, scoring two goals and five points with the Montreal Canadiens. He had his issues on the defensive side of the puck during his brief call-ups to the NHL, but Belle River, Ont., native is a smooth skater who will improve the Blues' breakout and transition offense.

In the AHL last season, Mailloux notched 12 goals and 33 points in 63 games and the year prior, he recorded 14 goals and 47 points in 72 games.

There's pressure on either side of Mailloux, but he's been brought in to be an NHL player this year. Justin Faulk and Colton Parayko are the right-handed defenseman ahead of him, and Adam Jiricek, the Blues' 2024 first-round pick, will be clicking at his heels next year.

"We're hoping to grow with him. When do you know that you have an NHL defenseman? I'll let you know after 200 games," said Armstrong on Wednesday. "He's got a long way to go. I'm not too concerned how the next month goes but he'd like to get off to a good start and I'd like him to get off to a good start."

Mailloux will almost undoubtedly start the season in the NHL, but the Blues have large aspirations, and if he underperforms, Armstrong won't be hesitant to find someone else.