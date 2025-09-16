Pair Of Tall Blues Prospects Looking To Impress At Camp Before Returning To CHL Teams

Adam Jecho and Lukas Fischer have been connected since they were selected by the St. Louis Blues in the 2024 NHL Draft, and now, they'll both look to impress at training camp before returning to their CHL teams.

Jecho and Fischer also signed their entry-level contract at the same time, with the Blues announcing the contracts on March 25, 2025.

Jecho is a towering 6-foot-5, 197-pound center whom the Blues drafted in the third round (95th overall). The 19-year-old has spent the previous two seasons playing with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL, where he most recently scored 25 goals and 53 points in 56 games.

The skilled forward finishes second in goals and fourth in most on his team. Jecho also played a key role on Team Czechia's world junior team, notching two goals and seven points in seven games playing alongside Blues teammates Adam Jiricek, Jakub Stancl, and Ondřej Kos.

Jecho will once again play a key role on a Czechia team with high aspirations at the next World Junior Championship. He will also be a key figure on the Oil Kings if he does return, although the Blues have options for their coveted prospect. Those options are playing in the NHL, which is very unlikely, returning to the WHL or joining the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL. The most likely option is a return to the WHL, but the Blues have options.

Fischer, on the other hand, is destined to return to the Sarnia Sting in the OHL. The 6-foot-3, 173-pound left-handed defenseman was named the captain of the Sting and put up solid offensive numbers, producing 15 goals and 37 points in 51 games.

Following his OHL campaign, Fischer joined the Thunderbirds in the AHL, where he skated in three games.

"I thought it was another good learning year," Fischer, son of former Detroit Red Wings defenseman and current associate director of player personnel Jiri Fischer, said recently at Blues development camp. "There was definitely a lot of ups and downs, but it was a special year. I think I got a lot from it, more than just the hockey aspect of it if that makes any sense. I got to grow as a person as well, so I think it was a good learning year for me.

Like Jecho, Fischer is a powerful skater, but Fischer brings a physical element from the blueline. Jecho, despite his size, has soft hands and a quick release. As he continues to learn how to use his body to his advantage, those traits should only improve.

Fischer blends his mobility and size to halt his opponents. He can separate players from the puck using his body or knock it away with his reach. His very projectable defensive traits work well with his mobility as a puck-mover.

The second-round pick (56th overall) showcased several elements of his game at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, fighting Minnesota Wild prospect Brayden Holberton in the opening game. Jecho also stood out, scoring a goal against the Wild after deflecting a shot. Prior to the prospects showcase, Jecho displayed a strong performance for Czechia at the 5 Nations tournament.

Jecho and Fischer have flown up the ranks in a Blues prospect pool that is deep and contains five first-round picks since 2023. Their size and skillset make them intriguing to follow, but patience will be vital to their success.