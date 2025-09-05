Ex-Lightning Center Lands PTO With New Team

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Luke Glendening is another step closer to earning a contract for the 2025-26 season. This is because he has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the New Jersey Devils, the Metropolitan Division club announced.

Glendening became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1 after the Lightning decided not to re-sign him. While he has yet to find his home for the 2025-26 campaign, he now has the chance to try to land a contract with the Devils through this PTO.

Glendening played in 77 games this past season with the Lightning, posting four goals, seven assists, and 105 hits. He also played in five playoff games for the Bolts this year, where he had one goal, one assist, and a plus-2 rating.

Glendening spent two seasons with the Lightning, where he recorded 14 goals, 18 points, 226 hits, and a 56.5 faceoff winning percentage. Overall, he served well in the Lightning's bottom six during his stay with the team.

Given Glendening's resume, it is not too surprising to see the Devils take a chance on him with a PTO. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native is a solid bottom-six forward when playing at his best due to his defensive play and faceoff ability. Thus, the possibility of him landing a contract from the Devils is there, and it will be interesting to see if the 36-year-old does from here.

