Ex-Lightning Forward Calling It A Career

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they are signing former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cam Atkinson to a one-day contract on Oct. 16 so he can retire as a member of the Metropolitan Division club.

After being selected by the Blue Jackets with the 157th overall pick of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Atkinson played his first 10 NHL seasons from 2011-12 to 2020-21 with Columbus. He was a very important part of the Blue Jackets' roster during his time there due to his offensive contributions. In 627 games with the Blue Jackets, he posted 213 goals, 189 assists, 402 points, and a plus-17 rating.

Atkinson signed a one-year contract with the Lightning this past off-season after he was bought out by the Philadelphia Flyers. In 39 games this past season with the Lightning, the Riverside, Connecticut native recorded four goals, five assists, nine points, 10 blocks, 15 hits, and a minus-4 rating.

In 809 career NHL games split between the Blue Jackets, Flyers, and Lightning over 13 seasons, Atkinson posted 253 goals, 236 assists, 489 points, 365 takeaways, and 406 hits. The longtime Blue Jacket also appeared in two All-Star Games during his career. With that, there is no question that the former Bolt had himself a very good career.