Former Lightning Defenseman Having Excellent Start With New Team
Oct 6, 2026 12:44 PM
This former Lightning defenseman is impressing with the Penguins.
During the off-season, defenseman Declan Carlile signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins in free agency. This officially put an end to Carlile's time with the Lightning.
Now, Carlile is off to an amazing start with the Penguins.
In three games so far this season with the Penguins, Carlile already has two goals and four points. With this, the 26-year-old defenseman has already set new career highs this season with the Metropolitan Division club.
Carlile had trouble staying in the Lightning's lineup due to their strong defensive depth. Now, he is getting a more significant opportunity with the Penguins and is taking advantage of it in a major way.
It will now be interesting to see if Carlile can continue to play well for the Penguins as the season rolls on. If he does, he could end up being a player who the Lightning will regret moving on from.
In 46 games over three seasons with the Lightning from 2023-24 to 2025-26, Carlile posted two goals, two assists, four points, 53 hits, and a plus-8 rating.
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