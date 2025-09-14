Former Lightning defenseman signs PTO with Rangers

Former Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the New York Rangers. Sustr hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season but has spent the last three years playing in Europe in various leagues.

An undrafted defenseman from Czechia, Sustr broke into the NHL with the Lightning at the end of the 2012-13 season after three years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He appeared in just two games that spring, but after splitting time between Tampa Bay and the AHL the following year, he established himself as a regular on the Lightning blue line for most of the next three seasons.

In 361-career NHL games, the 34-year-old recorded 11 goals, 58 assists, and 69 points.

Sustr joins former Lightning forward Conor Sheary as the two players to be signed to a PTO by the Rangers.