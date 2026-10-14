Former Lightning Forward Waived By The Sharks
Oct 14, 2026 7:01 PM
This former Lightning forward has been placed on waivers.
A former Tampa Bay Lightning forward is available for the taking.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the San Jose Sharks have placed former Lightning forward Alex Barre-Boulet on waivers.
Barre-Boulet had started the season on injured reserve. Yet, the former Lightning forward being placed on waivers indicates that he is ready to return to action.
If Barre-Boulet clears waivers, he will then be assigned to the Sharks' AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.
Barre-Boulet spent most of this past season in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles, where he posted 26 goals and 70 points in 70 games. He also recorded one assist in two games with the Colorado Avalanche last season.
Barre-Boulet spent four seasons with the Lightning from 2020-21 to 2023-24. In 66 games with the Bolts over that span, he recorded 12 goals, five assists, 17 points, and a minus-9 rating.
It will now be interesting to see if he gets claimed by another NHL team from here.
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