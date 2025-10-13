Former Lightning Prospect Hits Waivers

A former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman is available for the taking, as Jack Thompson has been placed on waivers by the San Jose Sharks.

Thompson was selected by the Lightning with the 93rd overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. From there, he spent the majority of his time with the Lightning organization down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Syracuse Crunch. In 118 games over three seasons with the Crunch, the 6-foot-1 blueliner recorded 13 goals, 43 assists, and 56 points.

Thompson also played in one game for the Lightning during the 2023-24 season, where he recorded two hits in 11:39 of ice time.

Yet, Thompson would be traded to the Sharks at the 2024 NHL trade deadline in the deal that brought forward Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay. Since then, Thompson has posted four goals, six assists, 10 points, 14 hits, and 57 blocks in 33 games over two seasons with the Sharks.

Teams looking for more defensive depth on their right side could consider claiming a young defenseman like Thompson off waivers. However, if he ends up passing through waivers unclaimed, the Sharks will freely be able to send him down to their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.