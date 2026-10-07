Former Lightning Star Suffers Injury From Scary Play
Oct 7, 2026 4:36 PM
Hate to see this.
Former Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Mikhail Sergachev exited the Utah Mammoth's Tuesday game against the New Jersey Devils during the second period due to an upper-body injury.
Sergachev left the contest after being hit in the back of the head with the puck. Utah defenseman MacKenzie Weegar tried to clear the zone, and, unfortunately, hit Sergachev in the process.
This is certainly concerning news for Sergachev. Utah will now be hoping that the former Lightning defenseman does not need to miss too much time because of it.
Sergachev was also having a strong game for Utah before exiting. He recorded three assists in the matchup. With it, he now has six points in four games so far this season with the Mammoth.
Sergachev spent seven seasons with the Lightning from 2017-18 to 2023-24. In 471 games with the Bolts over that span, he posted 48 goals, 209 assists, 257 points, and a plus-46 rating. He also won the Stanley Cup twice with the Bolts.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy